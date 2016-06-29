Dr. Carolyn Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Alexander, MD
Dr. Carolyn Alexander, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Burbank201 S Buena Vista St Ste 325, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 860-7526
Southern California Reproductive Center1722 State St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 455-6500
Southern California Reproductive Center450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 277-2393
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Alexander was a blessing to have as a physician during such an important step in our lives. She's dedicated to patient care. We are excited to say that we are expecting our first child thanks to Dr. Alexander and her team.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073578332
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.