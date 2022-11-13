Dr. Caroline Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Yoon, MD
Dr. Caroline Yoon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Webster, TX.
Clear Lake Medical Center ENT17099 N Texas Ave Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-4575
Texas Anesthesiology Consultants of Houston PA333 N Texas Ave, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 557-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After a few unexplained earache's I sought Dr. Yoon's help. Upon meeting her, she listened intently, removed a little debris from my ear, and made her diagnosis. Bing, bang, boom, I left with a prescription for ear drops (with refills), and that was it. No typical expensive testing followed to fluff up the bill, and no need for the typical "follow-up" appointment. I felt as if I'd won the lottery. A month later I got signs of another ear ache which the drops fixed. She's a trustworthy doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.