Dr. Caroline Yeager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Yeager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Yeager, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Yeager works at
Locations
-
1
Shady Grove Dermatology15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 370, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 246-7417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeager?
Excellent doctor! Very warm and descriptive about what she was doing. Very clean and organized office. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Caroline Yeager, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1801185491
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeager works at
Dr. Yeager has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.