Dr. Caroline Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Yang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
Lake Oswego Office17704 Jean Way Ste 101, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 699-0370
Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center19300 SW 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent knowledgeable capable, light hearted yet confident
About Dr. Caroline Yang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
