Dr. Caroline Werner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They completed their residency with Truman Med Ctr



Dr. Werner works at IPC Hospitalists in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.