Overview

Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Wallner works at Burbank Urology in Burbank, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cyst, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.