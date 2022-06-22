Overview

Dr. Caroline Solomon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Solomon works at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center in Panorama City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.