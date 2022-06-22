Dr. Caroline Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Solomon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.

Locations
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center13652 Cantara St, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 375-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- EmblemHealth
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Recently had a hysterectomy & she did everything in her power to make me comfortable. Never had any pain, always answered my questions and took care of me the whole healing process. Highly recommend Dr Solomon!
About Dr. Caroline Solomon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023242401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.