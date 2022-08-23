Dr. Caroline Schreeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Schreeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Schreeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Clinic for Breast Care201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 320, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-4560
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-4560
Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates of Madison1041 Balch Rd Ste 350, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-5951
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Could not have asked for a better doctor. My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and Dr. Schreeder, with her loving personality was always very clear with facts and exceptions but at the same time provided comfort and reassurance that medical team was doing their best. She recommended a port be placed for chemo and is always looking for the best options. Plus has never made us feel rushed through an appointment or when making a decision.
About Dr. Caroline Schreeder, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- General Surgery
