Dr. Caroline Schreeder, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Caroline Schreeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Schreeder works at J ROBERT LANCASTER MD FACS in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinic for Breast Care
    201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 320, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-4560
    Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia
    245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-4560
    Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates of Madison
    1041 Balch Rd Ste 350, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-5951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Could not have asked for a better doctor. My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and Dr. Schreeder, with her loving personality was always very clear with facts and exceptions but at the same time provided comfort and reassurance that medical team was doing their best. She recommended a port be placed for chemo and is always looking for the best options. Plus has never made us feel rushed through an appointment or when making a decision.
    Hope — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Caroline Schreeder, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548588387
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Schreeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schreeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schreeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schreeder has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

