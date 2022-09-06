Dr. Caroline Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caroline Sanchez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Sanchez works at
Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery PC2710 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-2841Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Reston Office1800 Town Center Dr Ste 311, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 280-2841
Fair Oaks Office3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 280-2841
Alexandria Office4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 280-2841
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Very professional. Made me feel very very comfortable. Total confidence in the doctor.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1558536789
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
