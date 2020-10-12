Dr. Caroline Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Robinson, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from University Of Louisville, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
Southern Illinois University Healthcare751 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 13 years old because she complained of acne & Dr. Robinson made her visit so relaxing and enjoyable. It was a wonderful and informative visit. Thank you, Dr. Robinson, you and your staff are very relatable and awesome!
About Dr. Caroline Robinson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1982044848
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville, School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Dermatology
