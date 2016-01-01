Dr. Caroline Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Price, MD is a dermatologist in Greenville, SC. Dr. Price completed a residency at St Louis University School Of Med. She currently practices at Caroline R Price MD PA and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Caroline R Price MD PA10 Enterprise Blvd Ste 207, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 331-2505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Caroline Price, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Duke Univ Hosp
- Medical College of Ohio
Admitting Hospitals
- St. Francis Downtown
Patient Satisfaction
