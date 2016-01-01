See All Dermatologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Caroline Price, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Caroline Price, MD is a dermatologist in Greenville, SC. Dr. Price completed a residency at St Louis University School Of Med. She currently practices at Caroline R Price MD PA and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caroline R Price MD PA
    10 Enterprise Blvd Ste 207, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 331-2505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Caroline Price, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1669463030
Education & Certifications

  • St Louis University School Of Med
  • Duke Univ Hosp
  • Medical College of Ohio
Admitting Hospitals
  • St. Francis Downtown

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Caroline Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

