Dr. Caroline Piggott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Piggott, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Piggott works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7808
Scripps Clinic Rancho San Diego10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 660-1810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Caroline Piggott, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piggott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piggott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piggott has seen patients for Acne, Folliculitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piggott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Piggott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piggott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piggott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piggott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.