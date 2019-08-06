See All Oncologists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD

Oncology
Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Nitschmann works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805
    Lahey Medical Center, Peabody
    1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 06, 2019
    She is very compassionate and addressed the seriousness of my illness with fast exceptional care I will be under her care for 5 years and feel very comfortable with her and her knowledge
    — Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD

    Oncology
    9 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1538483003
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Nitschmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitschmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nitschmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nitschmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nitschmann has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitschmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitschmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitschmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitschmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitschmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

