Dr. Caroline Morin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Morin, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Morin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Morin works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Care Associates Inc12264 El Camino Real Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 279-1223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morin?
I have been seeing her for about a year. She actually listens to me and believes me about side effects when trying to find the right balance of medication that works for me.
About Dr. Caroline Morin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1386056240
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morin works at
Dr. Morin speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.