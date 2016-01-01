Dr. Caroline Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Miranda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Miranda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miranda?
About Dr. Caroline Miranda, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1255741732
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda works at
Dr. Miranda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.