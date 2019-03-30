Dr. Caroline Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Mann, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Mann, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 969 N Mason Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mann has been doing yearly skin assessments for 15 years. I can’t say enough good things about her! She’s professional, timely and thorough. Her care is exceptional. She’s very matter-of-fact and honest. I’m getting older (60) and asked her about certain skin treatments that friends are starting to do. She’s not one of those dermatologists who takes you down a rabbit hole of expensive treatments unless they’re beneficial. I have recommended her to several friends. She’s the best.
About Dr. Caroline Mann, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
