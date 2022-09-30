Dr. Caroline Lopez-Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Lopez-Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Lopez-Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL.
Dr. Lopez-Diaz works at
Locations
-
1
Compass Health Systems, PA10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B6, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 752-9490
-
2
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (888) 852-6672
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez-Diaz?
Listened, very caring, explained everything thoroughly,
About Dr. Caroline Lopez-Diaz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366857526
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez-Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Diaz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.