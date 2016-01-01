Dr. Larosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Larosa, MD
Dr. Caroline Larosa, MD is a dermatologist in Newtown, CT. She currently practices at Dermatology Associates Of Western Connecticut. Dr. Larosa is board certified in Dermatology.
Dermatology Assoc of Western Ct PC170 Mount Pleasant Rd Ste 201, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 792-4151
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1831519289
- Dermatology
How was your appointment with Dr. Larosa?
Dr. Larosa accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larosa has seen patients for Warts, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Larosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larosa.
