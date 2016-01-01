See All Dermatologists in Newtown, CT
Dr. Caroline Larosa, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (5)
Dr. Caroline Larosa, MD is a dermatologist in Newtown, CT. She currently practices at Dermatology Associates Of Western Connecticut. Dr. Larosa is board certified in Dermatology.

    Dermatology Assoc of Western Ct PC
    170 Mount Pleasant Rd Ste 201, Newtown, CT 06470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-4151

Warts
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Warts Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Dr. Caroline Larosa, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1831519289
Education & Certifications

  • Dermatology
2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Larosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Larosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Larosa has seen patients for Warts, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Larosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larosa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.