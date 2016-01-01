Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caroline Kuhn, MD
Dr. Caroline Kuhn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
The Association for Women's Health Care30 N Michigan Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-3917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.