Dr. Caroline Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caroline Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Pediatric Healthcare At Newton Wellesley65 Walnut St Ste 520, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-3500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Nwas2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
I am at high risk for melanoma (had stage 0 plus family history) so I need a competent dermatologist. Dr. Kim is it! Warm bedside manner. Very conservative approach. She listens and advises. Very smart. She's excellent.
About Dr. Caroline Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1386602753
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Dermatology
