Dr. Caroline Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Newton Wellesley Derm Assoc in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.