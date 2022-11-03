Dr. Kennebeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Kennebeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Kennebeck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with David Grant Us Air Force Med Center
Dr. Kennebeck works at
Locations
Far Hills OBGYN5701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-6222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have full confidence in Dr. K. She is kind, takes her time, explains everything you need. She is respectful and open to any questions. Has years experience.
About Dr. Caroline Kennebeck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346228749
Education & Certifications
- David Grant Us Air Force Med Center
