Dr. Caroline Kabel-Kotler, DO

Pediatrics
4.5 (31)
28 years of experience
Dr. Caroline Kabel-Kotler, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kabel-Kotler works at Pediatrics at the Meadows PC in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrics At the Meadows PC
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 170, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 688-5226
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6600, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 869-2182

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 20, 2022
    I can't say enough about Dr Kabel-Kotler! Her knowledge about behavioral health is immense. She has helped my children find tools to help them live happy and mentally healthy lives. She is kind,patient,and has built a trust and formed a connection with my whole family. You wont find better care for your child than with Dr Kabel- Kotler!
    About Dr. Caroline Kabel-Kotler, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932157419
    Education & Certifications

    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Kabel-Kotler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kabel-Kotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabel-Kotler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabel-Kotler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabel-Kotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabel-Kotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

