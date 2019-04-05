Dr. Caroline Joe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Joe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Joe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Pavia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia.
Dr. Joe works at
Locations
Advocacy Medicine LLC128 HEALTH CARE LN, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 264-9121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient for 4 years, we left and returned back this summer. We love Dr Joe. I am impressed how the office has changed. The new staff is much better than the old staff. The office has changed for the better and I always send people to the office. Her office manager has gotten things in order. Congratulations Martinsburg Pediatrics. And thank you so very much!
About Dr. Caroline Joe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Universita Degli Studi Di Pavia, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Joe speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Joe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joe.
