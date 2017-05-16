Overview

Dr. Caroline Honculada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Iloilo Doctors' College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Honculada works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Lake Wales in Lake Wales, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

