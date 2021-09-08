Overview

Dr. Caroline Hernandez, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Conviva Care Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.