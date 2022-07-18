Dr. Caroline Heise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Heise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Heise, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Heise works at
Locations
Doylestown Gynecology LLC1456 Ferry Rd Ste 402, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-2992
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heide is knowledgeable and friendly. Excellent doctor and very thorough.
About Dr. Caroline Heise, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467444596
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heise works at
Dr. Heise has seen patients for Osteopenia, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Heise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heise.
