Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Hedges works at
Locations
-
1
Uchealth Printers Park Obgyn175 S Union Blvd Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 633-8773
-
2
Allopathic & Integrative Healing Arts Center LLC265 S Parkside Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 633-8773
-
3
Memorial Hospital Phys Group1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-5135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hedges?
One of the best doctors I have ever had. She is amazing. She takes her time with her patients and makes time to thoroughly understand what you are going through. She performed an emergency surgery on me and everything came out great. I was told I probably will never have kids and I am now pregnant with my first. I love her and her amazing bed side manner!
About Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528389368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedges accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedges works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.