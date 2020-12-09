See All Podiatric Surgeons in Reading, MA
Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Reading, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Gauthier works at Reading Foot & Ankle Specialists in Reading, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Reading Foot & Ankle Specialists PC
    50 Haven St, Reading, MA 01867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 944-8341
  2. 2
    Reading Foot Ankle Specialists, PC
    161 Ash St, Reading, MA 01867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 944-8341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1447404280
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gauthier works at Reading Foot & Ankle Specialists in Reading, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gauthier’s profile.

    Dr. Gauthier has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

