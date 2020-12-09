Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Reading, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Reading Foot & Ankle Specialists PC50 Haven St, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 944-8341
Reading Foot Ankle Specialists, PC161 Ash St, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 944-8341
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Gauthier was excellent. She was so kind and patient. She told me exactly what to expect every step of the way. The entire staff was wonderful. My foot is nice and straight after my bunion surgery. I could not have asked for a better outcome. I strongly recommend Dr. Gauthier
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, French
- 1447404280
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauthier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauthier has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gauthier speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.