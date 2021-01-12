See All Podiatrists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Caroline Gannon, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Caroline Gannon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Gannon works at University Foot & Ankle in Franklin, TN with other offices in Spring Hill, TN and Goodlettsville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Foot & Ankle
    100 Covey Dr Ste 309, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 790-3323
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    University Foot & Ankle
    1003 Reserve Blvd Ste 340, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 790-3323
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    National Imaging Specialists Pllc
    3024 Business Park Cir, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 790-3323
    Franklin Endoscopy Center LLC
    9160 Carothers Pkwy Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 550-6066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 12, 2021
    Dr. Gannon is a caring and excellent doctor. Highly recommend her and her staff.
    Philip B Nannie — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Caroline Gannon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003855537
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Gannon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

