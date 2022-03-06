Dr. Caroline Felty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Felty, MD
Dr. Caroline Felty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Piedmont Women's Healthcare853 N Church St Ste 600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 583-4556Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pelham Center for Women2801 Woodruff Rd # 201, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 849-9466
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pelham Center for Women2801 Woodruff Rd # 201, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 849-9466Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Dr. Felty is easy to talk to and explains things very well. She spends time with her patients to make sure all their questions are answered, and never seems to be rushing off like some doctors I've had in the past.
About Dr. Caroline Felty, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336100031
- Greenville Hospital System
- Greenville Hospital System University Med Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Felty has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
