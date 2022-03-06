Overview

Dr. Caroline Felty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Felty works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Piedmont Women's Healthcare in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.