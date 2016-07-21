See All Pediatricians in Camden, NJ
Dr. Caroline Eggerding, MD

Pediatrics
46 years of experience
Dr. Caroline Eggerding, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Eggerding works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Jul 21, 2016
    Dr Eggerding has been wonderful with her treatment and care for our son who is on the autism spectrum. So glad we found her!
    Kate in Burlington, NJ — Jul 21, 2016
    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285645689
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Eggerding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eggerding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eggerding works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Eggerding’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggerding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggerding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggerding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggerding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

