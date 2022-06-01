Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline D'Souza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline D'Souza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from KARNATAKA UNIVERSITY / AL-AMEEN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. D'Souza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loudoun Rheumatology Center19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 309, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-3398
-
2
Loudoun Pediatric Associates205 Hirst Rd Ste 304, Purcellville, VA 20132 Directions (703) 723-3398
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Souza?
Dr. D 'Souza is such a sweet doctor and is very into how you feel and she will sit there and listen to you and try to figure out what's wrong with you and not blame it on what disease you have like other doctors. She has patients and care for you and that's what I need. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Caroline D'Souza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205099678
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAKA UNIVERSITY / AL-AMEEN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Souza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Souza works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.