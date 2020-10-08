Dr. Cribari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Cribari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Cribari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford U/Hosp
Locations
Advanced Psychiatey Associates2386 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 480-8005Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cribari is very caring and is available any time I need her. Her response is quick and is one of a few doctors who really listens.
About Dr. Caroline Cribari, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1437185907
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U/Hosp
