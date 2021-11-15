Dr. Christopher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Christopher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caroline Christopher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Christopher works at
Crescentcare Health and Wellness Center3308 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 821-2601
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Christopher is an amazing GP. I have had a horrible experience in the past with other doctors, but she listened to everything I had to say on the first visit, was extremely thorough, and she asked about my work and established rapport. She even printed out a summary of my first visit to make sure I was informed. I see her every 6 months and she still remembers what I (and my boyfriend) do for work. She is awesome!
About Dr. Caroline Christopher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477623486
- Tulane U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Tulane U Hlth Sci Ctr/Tulane U Hosp&Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
