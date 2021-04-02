Dr. Caroline Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
Rhode Island Dermatology Institute5586 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 398-2500Monday10:00am - 2:30pmTuesday10:00am - 2:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:30pmThursday12:00pm - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Office is beautiful. Was seen right away. She walked me through the entire process and didn't try to push me to get more treatments like other places. Will definitely be back!
About Dr. Caroline Chang, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Tufts/NEMC
- St Luke-Roosevelt Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.