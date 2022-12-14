See All Allergists & Immunologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Caperton works at WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Hives and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center
    2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pruritus
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 14, 2022
Dr Caperton and her staff are awesome. Would highly recommend. She is competent, caring and gets you the help you need. She won't stop and they follow through, have great documentation and friendly. Go see her kids included.
Zella Mitchell — Dec 14, 2022
Photo: Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD
About Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1861791592
Education & Certifications

  • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
  • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caperton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Caperton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Caperton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caperton works at WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Caperton’s profile.

Dr. Caperton has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, Hives and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caperton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Caperton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caperton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caperton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caperton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

