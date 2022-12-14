Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caperton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Locations
WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Caperton and her staff are awesome. Would highly recommend. She is competent, caring and gets you the help you need. She won't stop and they follow through, have great documentation and friendly. Go see her kids included.
About Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1861791592
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caperton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caperton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caperton has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, Hives and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caperton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Caperton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caperton.
