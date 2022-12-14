Overview

Dr. Caroline Caperton, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Caperton works at WK Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Hives and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

