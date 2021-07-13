Overview

Dr. Caroline Bohme, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Bohme works at Mercy Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.