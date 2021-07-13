Dr. Caroline Bohme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Bohme, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caroline Bohme, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Mercy Health Amberley Village Primary Care8599 Ridge Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 418-5700
Mercy Medical Associates -blue Ash Family Medicine4700 E Galbraith Rd Ste 202, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 418-5700
Mercy Health - Mt. Airy Hospital3300 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 215-5000
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I get very nervous going to the obgyn for many reasons. However I've been seeing Dr Bohme for many many years and I would not want to see anyone else. Her staff is amazing and so caring. I'm always informed of delays and they take their time with me to help with my anxiety. Dr Bohme is an angel! She has always made me feel comfortable and gets to know you on a personal level rather than treating you like "just another patient". She is very thorough and explains things so that they makes sense while also allowing me to have a voice in my treatment. I can't say enough about Dr Bohme and her staff, especially Karen and Helen, and have and will continue to refer friends and family to see her.
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
