Overview

Dr. Caroline Birks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Birks works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.