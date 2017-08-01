See All Oncologists in West Chester, OH
Dr. Caroline Billingsley, MD

Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Caroline Billingsley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Billingsley works at University of Cincinnati physicians in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Cincinnati Physicians
    7675 Wellness Way Ste 202, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-4880
    University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC
    234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-6373
    Uima Hepatology Laboratory
    231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 558-6926

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 01, 2017
    I am 62 yrs old female was referred to Dr. Billingsley for a near death complex needed surgery for removal of 2 ovarian tumors that filled my stomach cavity - tumors that weighed 32 1/2 pounds - she worked overtime in consulting, partnering, studying how to perform such dangerous surgery and fixing other damages caused by these tumors...she was so kind, so knowledgeable, explaining everything so I understood & my worried family understood - she didn't sugar coat it, so kind/so smart, truly cares
    Jeanie Wrenn in Hamilton OH — Aug 01, 2017
    About Dr. Caroline Billingsley, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619136082
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

