Dr. Caroline Billingsley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
1
University of Cincinnati Physicians7675 Wellness Way Ste 202, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-4880
2
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-6373MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Uima Hepatology Laboratory231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 558-6926
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I am 62 yrs old female was referred to Dr. Billingsley for a near death complex needed surgery for removal of 2 ovarian tumors that filled my stomach cavity - tumors that weighed 32 1/2 pounds - she worked overtime in consulting, partnering, studying how to perform such dangerous surgery and fixing other damages caused by these tumors...she was so kind, so knowledgeable, explaining everything so I understood & my worried family understood - she didn't sugar coat it, so kind/so smart, truly cares
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
