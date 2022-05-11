Dr. Caroline Baumal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Baumal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Baumal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hospital
Dr. Baumal works at
Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-1486WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
New England Eye Center20 Commercial Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 534-6100
New England Eye Center1371 Beacon St # 305, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 734-1396
New England Eye Ctr1 Washington St Ste 207, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-6770
New England Eye Center260 Tremont St Fl 9-11, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (800) 231-3316
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Travelers
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I've been under the care of retinal specialists for 5 years. Not until I relocated to MA and was seen by Dr. Baumal did I meet a decisive professional who listened to my vision difficulties then assess and move to surgery. For the first time in years, I can play the piano, drive at night and feel competent to travel. She's the best. Don't hesitate to become her patient or to recommend to family or friends.
About Dr. Caroline Baumal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French, Italian, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- U Toronto/Wellesley Hosp/Toronto Hosp
- U Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumal has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baumal speaks French, Italian, Korean and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumal.
