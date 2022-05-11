Overview

Dr. Caroline Baumal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hospital



Dr. Baumal works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA, Brookline, MA and Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.