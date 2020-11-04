See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Caroline Andrew, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caroline Andrew, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Andrew works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building
    523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2020
    I met with Dr Andrew in January of 2019. She was attentive. She listened to my long story. She cared. She explained several options. I felt hopeful. She reached out to my team of doctors and discussed the meds I was currently on. She challenged that some meds which promote weight gain could be replaced with more suitable meds which do not. We had a plan. She connected me with Sue Xiao Yu, a nutritionist and together we embarked on a weight loss journey. We met monthly to discuss my progress and to tweak the plan accordingly. By the end of 2019 I loss almost 80 pounds. To date I've lost about 100 pounds and although Covid19 has made everyone's life a living Hell, I've somehow be able to keep the weight off.
    Bert Morgan Sr — Nov 04, 2020
    About Dr. Caroline Andrew, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1134461338
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Andrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Andrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Andrew works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in New York, NY.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

