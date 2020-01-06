Dr. Caroline Abolade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abolade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Abolade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Abolade, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Abolade works at
Locations
Grace Point Behavioral1331 Old Oak Pl, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 409-9242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abolade?
Dr. Abolade and Michelle McClendon are very caring and know exactly what they are doing. I have never been to better professionals in the Psychiatric field. It felt as if Dr. Abolade had known me all my life. She diagnosed me and put me on the right medications. I am so thankful for these two ladies.
About Dr. Caroline Abolade, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1528002128
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abolade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abolade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abolade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Abolade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abolade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abolade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abolade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.