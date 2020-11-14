See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Clovis, CA
Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad del Salvador - Buenos Aires, Argentina and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sueldo works at Women's Specialty and Fertility Center in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Women's Specialty and Fertility Center
    Women's Specialty and Fertility Center
729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 205, Clovis, CA 93611
(559) 299-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Egg Freezing
Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Egg Freezing
Female Infertility

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2020
    Nov 14, 2020
Doctor Sueldo is a genuine, kind person who cares about her patients. She helped me achieve my dream of pregnancy, and I have nothing but gratitude for her. As a doctor she is honest, patient, and extremely informative. She answered every question I had, and staffs knowledgeable people who reflect the same values. I felt supported every step of the way.
MCS
    MCS — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366752107
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility - University of Connecticut Health Center
    Residency
    • Obstetrics and Gynecology - University of California San Francisco-Fresno
    Medical Education
    • Universidad del Salvador - Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sueldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sueldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sueldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sueldo works at Women's Specialty and Fertility Center in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sueldo’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sueldo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sueldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sueldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sueldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.