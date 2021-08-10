Dr. Carolina Sierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolina Sierra, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolina Sierra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Central Del Este San Pedro De Macoris.
Dr. Sierra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina G Sierra MD370 Lexington Ave Rm 412, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 541-8080
-
2
Carolina G Sierra MD1841 Broadway Rm 914, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 541-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sierra?
Exceptional in her field, amazing bedside manner is just a few words to describe Dr. Sierra. Dr. Sierra is extremely thorough, listens, and takes interest in finding the root cause of the problem to properly diagnose and treat. She is also a big advocate of sharing as much information as possible with you to learn about your diagnoses and treatment. Aside from the Dr. the entire office staff is friendly, polite, and diligent in returning calls and following up. I would highly recommend Dr. Sierra.
About Dr. Carolina Sierra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588672786
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Raritan Bay Medical Center
- University Central Del Este San Pedro De Macoris
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sierra works at
Dr. Sierra speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.