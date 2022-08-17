See All Cardiologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Carolina Ponce Orellana, MD

Cardiology
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carolina Ponce Orellana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Catolica De Santiago and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ponce Orellana works at Heart & Vascular Center in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Mountainview Heart and Vascular Center
    4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 201, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-2233
  2
    2525 S Telshor Blvd Bldg 14, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-7247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Doppler Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiogenic Shock Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Hemodynamic Monitoring Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Left Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Right Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Right Heart Catheterization (Swan-Ganz) Chevron Icon
Rotational Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2022
    Saw Dr. Ponce 3 times for cardiac problems. She ordered echo and evaluated, explaining the results to me. She was not pushy and accepted this patient's decisions about what was acceptable tests and treatments. The only negative was that she did not inform me of her departure from the practice.
    Bud — Aug 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Carolina Ponce Orellana, MD
    About Dr. Carolina Ponce Orellana, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366754889
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester Medical Center
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    • U Catolica De Santiago
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
