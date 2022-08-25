Overview

Dr. Carolina Ocampo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Highland, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ocampo works at INDIANA MEDICAL GROUP in Highland, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.