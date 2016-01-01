Dr. Diao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolina Diao, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolina Diao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Ue Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Med Ctr.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3131 Princeton Pike Ste 109, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 633-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolina Diao, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1275602344
Education & Certifications
- Trenton Psychiatric Hosp
- Ue Rm Memorial Med Ctr
- Ue Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.