Dr. Carolin Penrose, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Penrose works at Kahn Dermatology in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.