Dr. Carolin Penrose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolin Penrose, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Kahn Dermatology - Staten Island2627C Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-8101
Penrose Dermatology Pllc1110 South Ave Ste 400, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (917) 830-1415
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Penrose is thorough and professional . Delighted that she is my dermatologist and highly recommended.
About Dr. Carolin Penrose, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790946655
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- College of the Holy Cross
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penrose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penrose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penrose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penrose has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penrose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Penrose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penrose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penrose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penrose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.