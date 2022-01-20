Overview

Dr. Carolee Horvath, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Taylors, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Horvath works at Aspen Dental in Taylors, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.