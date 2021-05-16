Overview

Dr. Carolee Cutler Peck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cutler Peck works at The Center for Aesthetics in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.